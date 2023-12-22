iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

EFG opened at $95.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

