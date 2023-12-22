iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Gap Down to $17.36

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.36, but opened at $16.81. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 364,580 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWH. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $845,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 75.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3,709,050.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 74,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.