iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM opened at $156.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.54.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

