iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stake Lifted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 176.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,424 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,209,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 320,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,283,000 after acquiring an additional 30,064 shares during the period.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.42 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $50.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

