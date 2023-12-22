Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.31

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and traded as high as $12.77. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 52,433 shares.

Isuzu Motors Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

