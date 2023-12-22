James F. Lynch Buys 250,000 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) Director James F. Lynch acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,540,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,002.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 0.39. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 45.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 141.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 23,748 shares in the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

