Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TRV opened at $185.57 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

