Jeanna Steele Sells 817 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 817 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $14,869.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $30,435.12.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $19.39 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,321 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Sunrun by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,504 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sunrun by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

