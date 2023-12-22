Jeff Castelli Sells 17,500 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Castelli sold 17,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $231,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.83.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
