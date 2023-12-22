Jeff Castelli Sells 17,500 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Castelli sold 17,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $231,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

