JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DOCU. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Get DocuSign alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Stock Up 1.4 %

DOCU stock opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 241.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $335,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 701,526 shares of company stock valued at $31,778,383 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,260,000 after purchasing an additional 482,472 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,219,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,217,000 after buying an additional 53,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.