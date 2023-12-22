JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LGIH. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of LGI Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of LGI Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.25.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LGIH

LGI Homes Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LGIH opened at $132.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $141.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.83.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $962,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.