Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Invests $684,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.1% during the third quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $12,202,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $144.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

