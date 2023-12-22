Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.43.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.40. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $188.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.