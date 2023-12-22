JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $305.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $322.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FDX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

Shares of FDX opened at $247.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.80. FedEx has a twelve month low of $167.63 and a twelve month high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

