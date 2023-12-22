Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.

KLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, September 25th.

KLTR opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.14 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 28.08% and a negative return on equity of 125.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kaltura by 322.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,666 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kaltura by 561.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,213 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the second quarter valued at $3,455,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the second quarter valued at $2,183,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

