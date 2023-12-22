Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,027,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after buying an additional 1,525,324 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE CAH opened at $101.22 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $108.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.