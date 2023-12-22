Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 35,896 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,000. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $348.99 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.92. The stock has a market cap of $347.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.38 and its 200 day moving average is $312.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

