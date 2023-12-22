Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,457,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,454,000 after acquiring an additional 878,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after buying an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,773,000 after buying an additional 1,415,255 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,457,000 after buying an additional 4,278,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.39.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

