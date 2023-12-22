Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.04 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $866,650,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $207,242,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,859,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $74.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average of $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

