Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $740,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $138.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

