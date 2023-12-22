Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 275.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 276.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $443.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.80. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $469.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

