Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $2.11 Million in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ANSYS by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in ANSYS by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $303.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.50. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

