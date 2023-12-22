Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Align Technology by 11.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $274.10 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.60.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Articles

