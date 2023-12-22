Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,292 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

