Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,105 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,730.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 24.4% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $212.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $219.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

