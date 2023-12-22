KeyCorp Boosts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $106.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.45.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average of $90.99. The company has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

