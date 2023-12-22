Klaviyo’s (KVYO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KVYO

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Klaviyo stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. Klaviyo has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $50,135,405.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Summit Partners L P bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,708,162,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth $2,381,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.