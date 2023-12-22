Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $519.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $537.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.32. The company has a market cap of $480.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

