Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $38.31 million and approximately $705,852.03 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00069107 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00038765 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022988 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars.

