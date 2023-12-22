Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) versus Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Financial Survey

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) and Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Landos Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics 2 3 4 0 2.22 Landos Biopharma 1 0 0 0 1.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $11.71, indicating a potential upside of 86.24%. Given Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Y-mAbs Therapeutics is more favorable than Landos Biopharma.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics $65.27 million 4.20 -$95.57 million ($0.44) -14.30 Landos Biopharma $18.00 million 0.68 -$39.28 million ($3.77) -1.05

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Landos Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Landos Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Y-mAbs Therapeutics. Y-mAbs Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landos Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Landos Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landos Biopharma has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Landos Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics -20.75% -18.28% -14.28% Landos Biopharma N/A -50.39% -45.28%

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics beats Landos Biopharma on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma. The company is also developing DANYELZA for the treatment of patients with second-line relapsed osteosarcoma and is in Phase II clinical study; GD2-SADA, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of GD2 positive solid tumor; and Omburtamab, a murine monoclonal antibody which has completed pivotal phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of central nervous system/ leptomeningeal metastases from neuroblastoma, and Omburtamab 03-133 that is in phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of intrathecal immunotherapy for CNS/leptomeningeal metastases. In addition, its product pipeline includes huB7-H3 for the treatment of systemic solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop and commercialize licensed products. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract. The company's preclinical candidates in development include LABP-73, an oral and small molecule NLRX1 pathway agonist in development for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; LABP-66 is an oral and small molecule NLRX1 pathway agonist for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease; and LABP-69, an oral PLXDC2 agonist for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and RA. The company has a strategic research collaboration with KU Leuven and University Hospitals Leuven to investigate the effects of NX-13 on epithelial cells with the inflammatory bowel disease. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

