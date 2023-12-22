Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Position Trimmed by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Lantronix worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 3.6% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lantronix by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 141,927 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 1,672.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 709,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 669,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantronix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Lantronix Price Performance

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lantronix, Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $219.49 million, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantronix Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

See Also

