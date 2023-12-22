Lars Olesen Sells 14,000 Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total transaction of C$221,200.00.

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$15.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.42. Pason Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.75 and a 1 year high of C$16.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$93.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.00 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 32.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.4589552 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Pason Systems from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.83.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

