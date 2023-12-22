Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Lazard Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LAZ opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. Lazard has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $43.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.54 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is -169.49%.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,219,000 after acquiring an additional 42,455 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 87,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Stories

