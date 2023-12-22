Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.86

Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.86 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 81.56 ($1.03). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 80.70 ($1.02), with a volume of 280,201 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.39) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Learning Technologies Group
Learning Technologies Group Price Performance
Learning Technologies Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.
Learning Technologies Group Company Profile
Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Learning Technologies Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.