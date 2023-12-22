Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.86

Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.86 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 81.56 ($1.03). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 80.70 ($1.02), with a volume of 280,201 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.39) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The firm has a market cap of £644.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2,690.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

