Leede Jones Gab Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leede Jones Gab raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 19th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday.

Quipt Home Medical Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $216.82 million, a PE ratio of -73.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 775,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 40,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.