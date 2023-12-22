Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,436 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SpartanNash worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,992,000 after acquiring an additional 566,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 263,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 225,579 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 217,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 201,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,180,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after buying an additional 129,084 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPTN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $799.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 70.49%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.