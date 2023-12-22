Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Stride by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stride news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,076 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,905. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $480.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

