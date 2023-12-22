Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $19,676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 592.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 546,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 88.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 250,917 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1,385.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 230,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 214,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 10.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,251,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,909,000 after purchasing an additional 204,711 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EVTC opened at $41.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on EVTC

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.