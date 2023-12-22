Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,647 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Biodesix worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the first quarter worth $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Biodesix by 151.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BDSX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Biodesix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $149.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 1,387.19% and a negative net margin of 143.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biodesix Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

