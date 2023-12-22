Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $54.53 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.57.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.17 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $3,053,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $4,985,750 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

