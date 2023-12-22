Legato Capital Management LLC Has $592,000 Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $28.61 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $153.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $31,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,806.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $259,150.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $31,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,806.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

