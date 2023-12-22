Legato Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $43,746,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $43,669,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,076,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,569,000 after acquiring an additional 468,161 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,001,000 after acquiring an additional 339,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $38.24.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $125.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.70 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 16.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIN. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,043.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 6,274 shares of company stock worth $147,922 over the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

