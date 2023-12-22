Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $537,000 Investment in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 133,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of ThredUp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ThredUp by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 72,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $233,059.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 72,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $233,059.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 32,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $111,128.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,642.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,531 shares of company stock worth $581,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $82.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 24.41%. As a group, analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

