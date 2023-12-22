Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $718,000 Investment in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CBIZ by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 1.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 3.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $64,011.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,161,960.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,019 shares of company stock valued at $682,921 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

CBIZ Stock Up 0.4 %

CBZ stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.77.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

