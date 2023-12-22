Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 54,635 Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 11.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

PESI stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

