Legato Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 21.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 27,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 51.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

UHT stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $57.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $596.06 million, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 230.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHT

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

