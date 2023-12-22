Legato Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,861 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Digi International worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Digi International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Stock Performance

Digi International stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $931.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. Digi International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DGII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Digi International Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

