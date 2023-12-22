Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 12,529 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,529 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Accuray worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 35,433 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Accuray by 1.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 925,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accuray

In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $44,851.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,474,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,379.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $44,851.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,474,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,379.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Spine sold 14,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $36,635.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,036 shares of company stock worth $476,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Accuray in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Accuray Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $278.60 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $103.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

