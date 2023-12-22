Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Qualys by 353.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Qualys by 40.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total transaction of $813,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $250,239.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,203 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,238.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total value of $813,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,743. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.08.

Qualys Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $203.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.48 and a 200 day moving average of $153.52. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

