Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 17,411 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,411 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TPH opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

